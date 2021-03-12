New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has authorised its Judiciary Committee to start an "impeachment investigation" into sexual misconduct allegations six women have made against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The panel's investigation, which would run parallel to one being led by state Attorney General Letitia James, would be authorised to interview witnesses, subpoena documents, and evaluate evidence, Heastie said on Thursday.

"The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious," Heastie said in a statement.

READ MORE: Sixth woman accuses NY Gov. Cuomo of harassment

'Never done anything like this'

Cuomo, 63, has denied all allegations by the women, most of whom are former aides. The most recent is an unnamed aide who told The Times Union newspaper on Tuesday that Cuomo had groped her after calling her to the executive mansion last year under the pretext of business.

Cuomo denied the groping accusation, the Times Union reported on Wednesday, saying "I have never done anything like this," and called the details "gut-wrenching."

The governor issued a broad apology at a news conference last week for any behaviour that made women feel uncomfortable, but maintained that he has never touched anyone inappropriately.

READ MORE: NY Attorney General picks team to probe harassment claims against Cuomo

'Cuomo can't serve anymore'

Heastie, who said he decided to launch the probe after meeting with fellow Democrats who control the Assembly, said last weekend that Cuomo should "seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

The list of New York politicians, including Cuomo's fellow Democrats, calling on the governor to step down has been growing, and on Thursday included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said Cuomo "just can't serve as governor anymore."