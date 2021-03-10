The European Commission should set a date to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars across the European Union to align the transport sector with climate goals, nine member countries have said.

Led by Denmark and the Netherlands, the countries have written to the European Commission, the bloc's executive, calling for ambitious EU policies to tackle the quarter of EU greenhouse gases that come from transport.

This must include a phase-out date for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the EU, to support the shift to zero-emission vehicles, the countries said.

"We have to accelerate the green transition of road transport and as legislators send clear signals to car manufacturers and consumers across the EU," said Danish climate minister Dan Jorgensen on Wednesday.

The other countries joining the push were Austria, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Malta.

Tougher CO2 standards