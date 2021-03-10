Italy's one-month-old government is facing heat for hiring the controversial American consulting firm McKinsey on how best the country can spend almost $250 billion of EU recovery money following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have to call the best people in the State, maybe the young, not delegate key tasks to private-sector outsiders," the ex-government left-leaning minister, Giuseppe Provenzano, claimed on Twitter.

Mario Draghi, the new Italian Prime Minister, former European Central Bank (ECB) chief and Goldman Sachs banker, has alarmed critics in the country for eagerly signing a contract with McKinsey. They see it as a sign that Draghi will continue implementing neo-liberal policies in the country.

News outlets have fawned over Draghi's plans to "save Italy" and have even dubbed him "Super Mario."

One economics professor warned that the Italian taxpayer would pick the tab for giving McKinsey access to "private and sensitive information", which would allow the company to help contractors bid in a procurement process it had designed.

The Italian professor warned that the country's bureaucrats will be undermined, their skills and abilities "debased" if Draghi's appointment of McKinsey went ahead.

"A private company cannot be allowed to make the decisions for the country's future," added the economist.

McKinsey will have the sensitive task of writing Italy's economic plan, which will have to be submitted to the European Commision by the end of April. The consultancy firm is notorious for its role in fuelling America's opioid crisis and bungling France's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The worry for many is that McKinsey will advance political positions that could enrich the company and clients that stand to benefit from the Italian government bungling copious amounts of money their way.

Greece's former Minister of Finance, Yanis Varoufakis, called Draghi's decision to call in McKinsey as "sad", going on to lament "What next? Get the Mafia to re-organise the Ministry of Justice?"