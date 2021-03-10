Turkey has strongly criticised northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) over its attempt to print a controversial commemorative stamp to mark Pope Francis' visit.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that one of the commemorative stamps that are planned to be printed depicts a map that includes some provinces of Turkey, and called on the KRG officials to "immediately reverse the grave mistake."

"Some presumptuous KRG leaders are attempting to use this visit [of the Pope] to reveal their pipe dreams targeting territorial integrity of Iraq's neighbouring countries," read the statement.

It added, "The frustrating results of such insidious ambitions would best be remembered by the KRG authorities."