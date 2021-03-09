Zambian lawmakers passed a bill criminalising cyber abuse with opposition lawmakers fearing that the law is meant to stifle internet usage ahead of August polls.

Following various stages of voting, parliament passed the bill on Tuesday which outlines laws meant to protect citizens and children from cyber bullying.

Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo argued that there was a need for the legislation as cyber bullying is on the rise in Zambia.

He said many unregistered online publications were abusing citizens while children were not protected.

"There are many hiding in the cyber space abusing our people, insulting citizens and they go unnoticed," said Kampyongo.

"We want to protect our people from abuse."

The bill has been met with hostility over fears of an internet shutdown in the run up to elections despite very limited internet penetration, particularly in the rural constituencies.