The House approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition, sending it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The milestone political victory on Wednesday would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses.

Democrats said their “American Rescue Plan” would help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

Republicans criticised the $1.9 trillion package as more expensive than necessary and they complain it inflates the national debt and sends money to projects not directly tied to the pandemic.

The measure follows five earlier virus bills totaling about $4 trillion that Congress has enacted since last spring.

Here's a look at some highlights of the new legislation:

Aid to the unemployed

Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through September 6 at $300 a week.

That’s on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program.

The first $10,200 of jobless benefits accrued in 2020 would be non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000.

Additionally, the measure provides a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums to ensure that laid-off workers can remain on their employer health plans at no cost through the end of September.

More checks

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Most Americans will be getting the full amount. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Biden said payments would start going out this month.

Money for state and local governments

The legislation would send $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments for costs incurred up until the end of 2024.

The bill also requires that small states get at least the amount they received under virus legislation that Congress passed last March.

Many communities have taken hits to their tax base during the pandemic, but the impact varies from state to state and from town to town.

Critics say the funding is not appropriately targeted and is far more than necessary with billions of dollars allocated last spring to states and communities still unspent.

Aid to schools

The bill calls for about $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The money would be used to reduce class sizes and modify classrooms to enhance social distancing, install ventilation systems and purchase personal protective equipment.

The money could also be used to hire more nurses, counselors and janitors, and to provide summer school.

Spending for colleges and universities would be boosted by about $40 billion, with the money used to defray an institution’s pandemic-related expenses and to provide emergency aid to students to cover expenses such as food and housing and computer equipment.

Aid to businesses

A new program for restaurants and bars hurt by the pandemic would receive $28.6 billion.

The grants provide up to $10 million per company with a limit of $5 million per physical location.