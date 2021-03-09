Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service has surpassed more than 100 million paying subscribers around the world, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

The platform's growth has trounced expectations, and has come at a time when Disney's parks, travel and film businesses are hobbled by the pandemic.

"Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company's top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth," said Chapek.

Chapek also said Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks to limited attendance in late April.

The parks were closed a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's second-most visited theme park has been closed for almost exactly a year, with the mega attraction near Los Angeles unable to reopen last summer even while other Disney resorts did so worldwide.

"Here in California, we're encouraged by the positive trends we're seeing and we're hopeful they'll continue to improve and we'll be able to reopen our Parks to guests with limited capacity by late April," said Chapek.

A precise opening date would be confirmed "in the coming weeks," he added.

The statement during Disney's annual shareholders meeting follows state officials' announcement last week that reopening criteria for theme parks and outdoor stadiums will be relaxed from April 1, as a winter spike in coronavirus cases rapidly recedes.