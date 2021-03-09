At least 14 migrants, including four children, have drowned while 139 have been rescued after two boats sank off the coast of Tunisia, the country's national guard told AFP.

The rescue operation was carried out by the national guard, its spokesperson Houcem Eddine Jebabli said on Tuesday, noting that "the search is still on for survivors and bodies."

The death "toll could yet rise," he warned, adding that the bodies of nine women and one man had so far been retrieved, along with those of the four children.

Deadliest route

The boats left shore on Monday night or early Tuesday and carried migrants mainly from sub-Saharan Africa who were attempting to reach Europe illegally, Jebabli said.

The past year has seen an upsurge of makeshift boats attempting to cross the central Mediterranean, the world's deadliest route for would-be migrants to Europe.