Despite Russia's efforts to promote its Sputnik V vaccine both domestically and internationally, its own citizens are showing little interest in being inoculated with it, dealing a major blow to Moscow's vaccine diplomacy.

Dozens of countries, particularly in Latin America and Asia, have either ordered or already imported millions of Sputnik V doses in order to vaccinate their respective populations against Covid-19.

While the Russian vaccine has had many takers abroad, it has been snubbed at home. The country at the moment features at the top for having the world’s highest vaccine hesitancy among its citizens.

By Monday, just 4.57 Sputnik V doses were administered per 100 people in Russia where access to the vaccine is free and widely available, according to Oxford University’s project of Our World in Data.

The data is counted as a single dose and does not reflect the total number of people vaccinated.

Compared to Western nations, which accused Russia of spreading misinformation to undermine their vaccine confidence, the UK and the US have administered 34.65 and 27.30 percent doses until now.

The number of doses administered by the European Union per 100 people is more than double compared to Russia.

However, nearly two-thirds of Russians are not willing to receive the domestically produced formula, and about the same number believe this coronavirus was created artificially as a biological weapon, according to an independent pollster.

For instance, 71 percent of 40-54 year old Russians hold the belief that the virus was created to cause biological harm, while only 23 percent of people think the virus emerged naturally.