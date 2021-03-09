A report by Save the Children released Tuesday found that 86 percent of Syrian refugee children displaced by the 10-year war would not want to return to Syria.

In a study exploring the experiences, mental health, and sense of belonging felt by 1,900 Syrian children in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and the Netherlands, the NGO found that 63 percent of children wanted to integrate in their new country of residence, while nearly a quarter (23 percent) wanted to live in a third country.

“We cannot go back to Syria, because there is war there and [my siblings] and I are afraid,” said a twelve-year old interviewee in Lebanon. “I am not hopeful. I am afraid because of the war in Syria and because of the blast here in Lebanon.”

Even though they don’t see a future in Syria, many children expressed that they struggled to feel safe in their new homes due to discrimination and lack of education: 44 percent of all children interviewed in the study had experienced discrimination (in Syria, the number was as high as 58 percent), and 42 percent were not attending school. Many children also did not believe that they would be able to realise their wishes for the future.

“Whether inside or outside Syria, children affected by this conflict are still struggling to feel at home where they are. This ten-year war has cost Syria’s young people their childhoods, but the world should not allow it to rob them of their future,” said Jeremy Stoner, Save the Children’s Regional Director for the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

“Protracted conflict has led to fear and pessimism about children’s ability to build their lives in a country scarred by war. Children need to feel safe; they need to feel that they belong and are connected to the communities they live in.”

In 2011, the Assad regime violently cracked down on popular demonstrations, which spiralled into a devastating war that has killed an estimated half a million people and displaced 6.7 million people within Syria, and 5.5 million outside the country.