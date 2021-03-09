“The state of Israel is under attack this evening,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a recorded statement, before lambasting a decision taken by the International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to launch an investigation into Israeli war crimes in Palestinian territories.

The decision to move forward with an extensive probe into alleged Israeli war crimes comes six years after a preliminary investigation by the ICC tried to hold Israel accountable for multiple reports of human rights violations perpetrated against Palestinians. The probe will look at cases of extrajudicial killings, settlement constructions and violations of the Geneva conventions on warfare.

The enemy of my enemy

A Palestinian international lawyer instrumental in mobilizing the ICC probe spoke to TRT World on the condition of anonymity, asking to be identified with the fictional name Ghassan. He emphasized being unable to share sensitive details that could compromise the court’s legal strategy.

He however tells a gripping tale of Palestinian bipartisan groups, leaders, young activists and researchers coming together in spite of their differences over the years to raise this case to the ICC.

When asked what was the turning point, he lapses into silence for a moment before speaking,

“If there was a turning point, it’s lost among the continuous violations of life, land and limb Israel has inflicted on Palestinians,” he reflects.

No-man’s land

“This is a landmark case, and whether it succeeds or not, it has established a historic precedent. Israel used to enjoy complete impunity, but no longer. The ICC’s ruling that it can investigate war crimes in Israel means that going forward, Israeli war crimes can and will always be brought to international courts,” he says.

For years, Israel’s government carried out extensive media campaigns and lobbying to prevent an investigation from taking place. With the launch of the probe, warrants for the arrest of suspected Israeli war criminals can now be ordered, something Netanyahu’s government sought to avoid at all costs.

To increase the odds of success, the ICC Chief Prosecutor will only be looking at alleged crimes that took place since Israel’s relentless 50-day aerial bombardment and attack on Gaza in 2014.

The attack killed nearly 2,310 civilians, and injured up to 10,895; 3,374 of whom were children. Nearly 1000 children were left permanently disabled.

A UN OHCHR investigative commission reports that the Israeli air force carried out more than 6,000 airstrikes on Gaza during the 50-day offensive, displacing 273,000 Palestinians. OCHA estimates that nearly 373,000 children were in need of psychosocial support after the bombings.

Ceaseless air raids damaged nearly 20 to 25 percent of Gazan homes, and destroyed a considerable sewage and electricity infrastructure, as well as 220 industrial factories, Gaza’s largest mosque, 10 out of 26 hospitals, and a number of TV stations. Nearly 203 mosques were also damaged by airstrikes.

Uphill climb

Even if the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor successfully carries out the war crimes probe, the case will still face challenges in producing admissible evidence for a legal trial. Israel has previously granted diplomatic immunity to war crime suspects after they became the focus of legal investigations. Israeli military personnel also enjoy functional immunity, blocking investigations on grounds of national security.

The lack of internal accountability, however, is what makes the ICC’s case possible from the outset. The ICC can only intervene in cases where a country’s judicial branch is unwilling or unable to prosecute crimes.