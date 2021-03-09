This month marks one year since any snail mail has left Nepal. Between March and September 2020, pandemic-induced suspensions of foreign air travel meant that the Himalayan republic could not send nor receive any international mail.

While incoming mail resumed in September, outgoing mail has remained suspended.

Despite the resumption of international flights, Nepal’s post offices are yet to accept outbound letters and parcels, except for those destined to India.

How come?

Much of the blame is centred around Thai Airways – which Nepal is currently contracted with to provide air courier services – after it filed for bankruptcy amid the pandemic last year.

With the airline no longer in operation, the public has borne the brunt of the delay. According to the Kathmandu Post, the government has not found a replacement carrier.

“Our agreement was with Thai Airways so when everything came to a halt we were unable to continue our outbound service,” Chief Postmaster at the General Post Office (GPO), Pradyumna Prasad Upadhyay, told the Post.

Services that could be provided by Nepal Airlines are not considered extensive enough to solve the problem at the scale required.

According to a section officer at the GPO, Ramesh Katuwal, the postal service depends on passenger flights as opposed to cargo flights, which had allowed it to keep rates affordable for the public.

“Yes, we could have partnered with more airlines but our rules don’t allow us to work with different airlines,” Katuwal explained to the Post. “I think years back we used to collaborate with different airlines but later we streamlined it for better management.”

For now, they have chosen not to breach the two-year contract signed with Thai Airways, and officials continue to wait on hearing from the company on how they plan to proceed with fulfilling their obligations.

A post-post office future?