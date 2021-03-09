In pictures: Turkey’s wolf-killing Kangal dogs
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Turkey’s wolf-killing Kangal dogsThe emotionally sensitive and loyal dog gets along well with children, but they’re also the only breed of dog that can kill a wolf.
A shepherd dog of the "Sivas Kangal" breed, is seen at a breeding farm in Sivas, in the central Anatolian province of Turkey, some 450km east of the capital, Ankara, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
March 9, 2021

Have you heard of Turkey’s Kangal dog? Also called Karabas, meaning black head, the sand coloured, muscular animals are considered the country’s national canine. Turkey's Central Anatolian province of Sivas, where Kangals were originally bred, prides itself on these dogs. 

The Mastiff-like creature is the ultimate working-dog not only in Sivas, but across Turkey. It protects herds of livestock in the harshest weather conditions, fends off wolves, guards farms and other sites. During Ottoman times, they were also put to use in the military. 

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades