Jury selection has finally got underway in the high-profile trial of the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death laid bare racial wounds in the United States and sparked protests across the globe.

Former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer Derek Chauvin is facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's May 25 death, which was captured by bystanders on smartphone video.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Monday but was delayed for a day as prosecutors sought to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the 44-year-old Chauvin.

A Minnesota court of appeals has not yet issued its ruling but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, visibly impatient to get the trial going, decided to go ahead with jury selection anyway.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison while the lesser charge of third-degree murder carries 25 years.

The jury selection process is expected to take about three weeks with opening arguments in the trial expected to begin around March 29.

Chauvin was dismissed from the police force after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of a pleading, gasping Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin, who has been free on bail, appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a light grey suit and a black face mask at a desk surrounded by plexiglass as a Covid-19 precaution.

He occasionally jotted down notes on a yellow legal pad and conferred with his lawyers as prospective jurors were being questioned.

Difficult task

Lawyers for both sides face the difficult task of finding jurors who have not already made up their minds about the widely publicised case.

The first potential juror, a Hispanic woman with halting English, was dismissed by the defence team using one of their 15 peremptory challenges.

The woman had referred to Floyd's "unjust" death on a 16-page questionnaire that jurors had been asked to fill out before being called in.

The second potential juror, a man who said he was a chemist, was selected to be one of the 12 jurors or four alternates for the trial.

Asked by Judge Cahill if he could be "fair and impartial," the man replied "Yes."