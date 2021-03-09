Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying.

Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles (around $54,000), and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram, the report said on Tuesday.

The cases were opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexey Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin.

