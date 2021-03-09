WORLD
2 MIN READ
Google, Facebook, Twitter sued for not removing Russia protest content
The move from the Russian authorities comes after nationwide protests over last month's jailing of Alexey Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin.
FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
March 9, 2021

Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying.

Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles (around $54,000), and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram, the report said on Tuesday.

The cases were opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexey Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE: US, EU slap sanctions on Russia over Navalny poisoning and jailing

Politically motivated?

RECOMMENDED

Navalny and his supporters say his 30-month sentence, for alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case, was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.

Google declined to comment on the Interfax report. Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cases against Google, Facebook and Twitter will be heard on April 2, the agency said.

READ MORE: Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail to undisclosed location - lawyer

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
