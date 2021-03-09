The European Parliament has voted to strip immunity from prosecution from Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two of his associates Spain has charged with sedition.

The chamber announced on Tuesday that EU lawmakers had voted clearly in favour of waiving the immunity of Catalonia's former regional head of government and two former cabinet members, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

Spain's top diplomat hailed the European Parliament's decision to lift the immunity, saying it showed the Catalonia issue was to be resolved within Spain.

The decision, which relates to three MEPS wanted by Spain over their role in the failed Catalan independence bid of 2017, sends "a message that the problems of Catalonia are to be resolved within Spain and not at a European level", Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told reporters in a statement.

Puigdemont and Comin, who are in self-imposed exile in Belgium, formally became members of the European Parliament in June 2019, while Ponsati, who is in Scotland, was officially a member from January 2020.

All are subject to European arrest warrants issued by Spain which is seeking their extradition related to their role in organising a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by a Spanish court.

READ MORE: Spanish electoral board disqualifies Catalan regional leader