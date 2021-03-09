About a thousand demonstrators against last month’s military seizure of power in Myanmar have taken to the streets of the country’s second-biggest city.

Those in the vanguard carried homemade shields bearing images of the three-fingered salute, the movement’s symbol of defiance.

The protest in Mandalay took place even though security forces have shown little reluctance to use lethal force to break up crowds.

Those who marched gathered for just a few minutes before dispersing to avoid a possible confrontation with riot police. Another group made a mobile protest, driving through the streets on motorbikes.

The protesters have adapted their tactics in response to escalating violence from security forces, including the firing of live ammunition at crowds.

The government’s crackdown has left more than 50 protesters dead but has failed to slow the widespread protests against the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Official of Suu Kyi's party dies in custody

An official from deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy died in custody after he was arrested early on Tuesday, a former member of parliament said.

Ba Myo Thein, an MP of the dissolved upper house, told Reuters that the party official, Zaw Myat Linn, was arrested around 1:30 a.m.

"Now, the relatives are trying to retrieve the body at the Military Hospital," he said.

Curbs on press coverage

Myanmar’s military junta has placed major curbs on press coverage of protests and dissent in the country, cancelling licences of five local media outlets: Mizzima, DVB, Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now and 7Day News.

“These media companies are no longer allowed to broadcast or write or give information by using any kind of media platform or using any media technology,” it said on state broadcaster MRTV.

The country has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi and triggered mass protests against the new military junta.

All five channels had been offering extensive coverage of the protests, often with livestreaming video online. The offices of Myanmar Now were raided by the authorities on Monday before the measure was announced.

DVB said it was not surprised by the cancellation and would continue broadcasting on satellite TV and online.

“We worry for the safety of our reporters and our staff, but in the current uprising, the whole country has become the citizens’ journalists and there is no way for military authorities to shut the information flow," Executive Director Aye Chan Naing told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, demonstrators in the country's biggest city came out for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 pm curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighbourhood.

The students and other civilians earlier took part in one of the many daily protests across the country against the military’s seizure of power last month that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Dozens of journalists detained

The government has detained dozens of journalists since the coup, including a Myanmar Now reporter and Thein Zaw of AP, both of whom have been charged under a public order law that carried a penalty of up to three years in prison.

The night's street protests began after police cordoned off part of Yangon’s Sanchaung neighbourhood and were believed to be conducting door-to-door searches for those who fled attacks by security forces to seek shelter in the homes of sympathetic strangers.

News of their plight spread quickly on social media, and people poured into the streets in neighbourhoods all over the city to show solidarity and in hopes of drawing some of the pressure off the hunted protesters. On some streets, they constructed makeshift barricades with whatever was at hand.

In the Insein district, they spread across road junctions, singing songs, chanting pro-democracy slogans and banging objects together.