The UN migration agency has urged Yemen’s Houthi rebels to allow access to dozens of migrants injured in a fire at an overcrowded detention center in the capital.

Some 900 migrants, most of them from Ethiopia, were detained Sunday at a facility inside the Passports and Naturalisation Authority complex in Sanaa, which is controlled by the rebels, when the fire took place, the International Organization for Migration said.

More than 170 migrants were injured, including over 90 seriously, the IOM said. At least eight people were announced dead Sunday, but the actual death tall remained unconfirmed since IOM did not have access to injured migrants at hospitals, it said.

“As many migrants are in critical condition, their health needs must be an urgent priority. We are facing challenges accessing the injured due to an increased security presence in the hospitals,” said Carmela Godeau, the agency's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa region.

A spokesman for the rebels was not immediately available to comment.