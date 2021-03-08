The death toll from accidental explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and the surrounding area rose sharply to 98 with hundreds wounded.

The country's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue on Monday announced the new toll and said the scale of the disaster was becoming clearer.

The blasts on Sunday, involving ammunition stocks and explosives at the camp in the country's economic hub Bata, devastated buildings at the compound and houses in surrounding residential areas.

An earlier toll reported by state television said 30 dead and 600 injured.

State television has shown images akin to a war zone, in which rescue workers and civilians struggled to remove bodies from smoking ruins.

Three young children were brought out alive and taken to hospital, it said.

In a hospital in Bata, many wounded, some on the floor, received first aid.

A string of four huge explosions occurred in mid-afternoon on Sunday, hitting the Nkoa Ntoma camp, which houses special forces and gendarmes and their families, as well as homes nearby.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasongo, who has ruled the small central African state for 42 years, has blamed the accident on stubble-burning by local farmers and on "negligent" supervision of the camp's munitions depot.

"My uncle, who is an officer at the camp, has just called to say that this morning he found the bodies of five members of his family, which were totally burned," one Bata resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

Another resident told AFP by phone, "We haven't slept all night – the houses were burning all night long and we kept hearing small explosions.

"Anyone living in a radius of two to four kilometres (1.2 to 2.5 miles) of the explosions has been unable to return home."

Bata is home to 800,000 of Equatorial Guinea's 1.4 million people, most of whom live in poverty despite the country's oil and gas wealth.