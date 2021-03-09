Cuba and Iran's Covid-19 response has shed light on their geopolitical alliance in the face of severe sanctions imposed by the United States. Soberana 02, produced in Cuba's Finlay Institute, is entering its third clinical trial as an undertaking with Iran's Pasteur Institute, enabling both nations to develop a vaccine due for release in May. Soberana 02 plans to produce 100 million doses to ship worldwide.

Soberana 02's first trial began in 2020 with 40 volunteers and moved swiftly into Phase 2 with 100 Cubans indicating immunity within the first 14 days.

The small Caribbean island did not have enough Covid-19 cases to gather data for vaccine production nationwide. The Phase 3 trial is a global venture first confirmed in November 2020 when Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met with specialists from the Cuban Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Havana, announcing their mutual solidarity in importing vaccines to Iran. 150,000 Cuban and 40,000 Iranian volunteers will test the vaccine.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation, the vaccine requires two doses. It is a conjugate vaccine containing only parts of the virus and does not require refrigeration.

Geopolitics has been critical in determining Cuba and Iran's vaccine strategy. US sanctions have crippled both countries and pharmaceutical companies are often discouraged from trading with them. Hence why Soberana, which means 'Sovereign' in Spanish, is fitting for both.

Despite the UN calling on the US and other countries worldwide to stop sanctions, crucially those impacting medical and humanitarian aid, the Trump administration introduced almost 50 new measures since the start of the pandemic.

"The US increased sanctions against Cuba in the hopes that it would, combined with the pandemic and economic crisis, really tip Cuba over the edge", a lecturer in Economic and Social History at University of Glasgow and author of We Are Cuba!: How a Revolutionary People have Survived in a Post-Soviet World, Helen Yaffe, tells TRT World.

"The Cuban economy has been, yes, hard hit by the pandemic as most other economies in the world. The difference is Cuba doesn’t have access to international finance, so it can’t get through an economic crisis with a loan from the IMF, the World Bank, the inter-American Development Bank- it has no lender of last resort”, Yaffe continues.

Iran has one of the largest cases of Covid-19 in the Middle East, with its total case number surging past 1.68 million.

"The possibility of a fourth wave, the problem with emerging variants, require that Iran responds quickly. However, Tehran faces impediments in importing foreign vaccines, leading the country to look beyond the 'West'," explains Iranian Geopolitics expert and London School of Economics Research Fellow, Dr Ghoncheh Tazmini.