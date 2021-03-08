WORLD
2 MIN READ
Patrick Achi appointed Ivory Coast's new interim PM
President Alassane Ouattara has named his chief of staff Patrick Achi as interim prime minister, the government says in a statement, replacing Hamed Bakayoko, who is in France for medical checks.
Patrick Achi appointed Ivory Coast's new interim PM
In this September 4, 2019 file photo, Patrick Achi speaks during the announcement of the new government at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
March 8, 2021

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has named his close confidant and chief of staff Patrick Achi as interim prime minister in place of Hamed Bakayoko, who is absent due health reasons.

Bakayoko was flown to France on February 18 for medical checks.

The government said in a statement on Friday that Ouattara had met Bakayoko during a visit in France last week, and given the state of the minister's health, it was recommended that he should stay longer in hospital.

Bakayoko, a close ally of Ouattara, was appointed as prime minister in July 2020 following the sudden death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who had been handpicked by Ouattara to succeed him. 

RECOMMENDED

He also held the defence ministry portfolio.

A presidency statement said that Tene Birahima Ouattara, the president's brother, was handed the defence portfolio.

READ MORE:Deadly protests as Ivory Coast leader seeks third term

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades