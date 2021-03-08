New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed female aides.

Joon Kim, who was the acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York for parts of 2017 and 2018, will join the employment lawyer Anne Clark, in conducting the probe, the attorney general's office said.

“There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve,” James said in a statement.

As a top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Kim played a role in its investigations of corruption in state government, including a case against one of Cuomo's closest friends and aides.

The appointments came as New York lawmakers were privately debating whether to join calls for Cuomo to resign, or urge patience while the investigation plays out.

A group of 21 women in the state Assembly released a statement Monday asking that James be given time to complete her probe.

The group included the the no. 2 Democrat in the Assembly, Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. The lawmakers began working on the statement Sunday night after the Senate's top leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, called on Cuomo to resign.

“We continue to support our Attorney General, the first woman, and the first African American woman to be elected to this position, as she launches this investigation,” it said. “We request that she be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York.”

Assembly Democrats were caucusing Monday as legislators face increasing pressure to take a stance.

Cuomo, meanwhile, appeared with Black clergy members Monday at a vaccination site in New York City. The event was closed to reporters, but Cuomo said Sunday he has no intention of resigning and believes he can continue to govern.

Several women, including three former members of Cuomo's staff, have accused him of making inappropriate comments about their appearance, asking questions about their sex life and, in some cases, giving them uncomfortable hugs or unwanted kisses.

The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, and said some of the allegations are false. But he has acknowledged, and apologized for, engaging in “banter” in the office that some women interpreted as flirting. Cuomo has said he didn't realize at the time that his actions were harmful.