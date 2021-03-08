Despite several vaccination programs already underway around the world, some vaccines being used have come under scrutiny after experts questioned their efficiency and possible side effects.

According to a Wall Street Journalreport, which quoted an American official, Russian intelligence services have carried out an online campaign to undermine Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, along with other variants produced by Western nations.

The source, who was not named in the report, told the WSJ that Russia-linked websites had used online publications in recent months to raise doubts and confusion over American and European vaccines.

An official from the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which looks into foreign disinformation efforts, found that four websites linked to Russian intelligence were spreading false information about some inoculations.

These websites mainly focused on the possible risk of side effects and also questioned their efficacy.

Furthermore, the official said Russia-backed websites have also falsely claimed the US rushed the Pfizer vaccine through the approval process.

Although the readership of these outlets is small, the US official sees the danger of the narratives being ripe for amplification by other Russian media outlets.

“We can say these outlets are directly linked to Russian intelligence services,” the official from the Global Engagement Center said.