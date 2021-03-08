International women’s day, also known as IWD, was observed today around the world. Here is a basic guide on the day’s history and why it is celebrated.

How did it emerge?

The idea of observing women’s day was first planted in New York City in 1908, amidst a debate regarding equality and oppression against women. Around 15,000 women held a protest march, demanding better wages and work hours as well as the right to vote.

In 1909, the first IWD was observed after the Socialist Party of America declared that the day should be marked across the US on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

By 1910, Clara Zetkin, leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, proposed during the second International Conference of Working Women, that the emerging tradition of observing women's day in the US should be done so internationally. She also suggested the day be marked on the last Sunday in February.

Female leaders from 17 countries supported Zetkin’s idea, leading to the recognition of IWD for the first time in 1911.

On March 19 1911, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland followed America's example and honoured the day. One million women participated.

Meanwhile, the attention on women’s issues was growing in the US. The Bread and Roses campaign, named after a 1911 poem that was inspired by a speech of a women’s suffrage activist, was evidence of this. During a textile strike in 1912, the pairing of bread and roses symbolised the demand for a fair wage and better working conditions.