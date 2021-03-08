Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been indicted and released on bail under judicial supervision, his lawyer said, as he faces a rape accusation that has sparked violent protests.

Sonko's release could ease tensions that have rocked one of West Africa's most stable democracies in the past week, as his supporters have called for more protests this week.

Sonko denies the allegations against him and says they are politically motivated.

Political pressure has mounted on President Macky Sall, whose tenure has been plagued by accusations that he unjustly torpedoes political rivals and worries that he may seek to extend his rule beyond his allotted two-term limit.

Senegal tightens security

Earlier today Senegal deployed armoured cars in the capital Dakar after days of deadly protests, as supporters of Sonko called for fresh demonstrations ahead of his latest court appearance.

Five people including a schoolboy have been killed in clashes sparked by the arrest of Sonko and dozens of his supporters.

It is the worst violence in years in a country usually seen as a beacon of stability in volatile West Africa.

The United Nations and Senegal's neighbours have appealed for all sides to show restraint, and President Macky Sall is facing mounting pressure to speak out.

Sonko came third in 2019's presidential election and his popularity with Senegal's young people has fuelled speculation that he could be a future leader.

He was due to go into court on Monday to answer questions about a rape charge, in a case he says is politically motivated.

An opposition collective known as the Movement for the Defence of Democracy called on Saturday for three days of massive demonstrations, starting from Monday.

Cars set alight