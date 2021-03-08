Libya's prime minister-designate has urged lawmakers to vote for his new government in the first reunited session of parliament in years that the UN hailed as "historic.

A total of 132 members of the 188-strong House of Representatives gathered to vote on interim premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's cabinet line-up, a crucial step toward December elections and stability after a decade of violence.

The UN mission in Libya praised Monday's meeting for "convening a reunified session after many years of divisions and paralysis."

Noting a "significant number" of lawmakers taking part, the UN said it "represents a critical step in unifying the country and preparing it to hold democratic national elections."

"This opportunity to open a new chapter for Libya should not be missed," it said in a statement.

If approved, it would replace the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al Sarraj, and a parallel eastern-based administration backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar.

"I call on deputies not to miss the chance to unify parliament with this meeting today ... so as to allow the government to immediately accomplish the difficult tasks" ahead, Dbeibah said.

Decade-long violent turmoil

Libya descended into chaos after dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that has seen rival forces vying for power in the oil-rich North African country.

A UN-supervised process aims to unite the country after a ceasefire reached last October between two rival administrations, each backed by foreign forces, based in the east and west of the country.

The 188-strong House of Representatives met in the coastal city of Sirte, the hometown of Gaddafi, located halfway between Tripoli, where the UN-recognised government is based, and the east, seat of a rival administration.

Prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was elected in February at a UN-sponsored dialogue attended by a cross-section of Libyans to steer the country toward the scheduled December 24 polls.

His interim government faces the daunting challenge of addressing the grievances of Libyans, from a dire economic crisis and soaring unemployment to crippling inflation and retched public services.

Dbeibah, a billionaire businessman, submitted his 33-member cabinet line-up to parliament for approval last week, without publicly revealing any names.

An interim three-member presidency council, selected alongside prime minister Dbeibah last month, is to head the new unity administration.

If deputies fail to endorse the government on Monday, a new vote must take place, and Dbeibah has until March 19 to win approval for his cabinet.