The national referendum, referred to as “burqa ban”, was accepted by 51.2 percent of the Swiss population in an initiative that was put forward by Egerkinger Komitee, a far-right group affiliated with the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Egerkinger Komitee had earlier proposed the ban on building minarets in 2009, calling them a sign of Islamisation.

Speaking to TRT World, Janina Rashidi from the Islamic Central Council on Swiss, said that the move against the face veil was much anticipated ever since the Egerkinger Komitee began its xenophobic campaign against the Islamic architecture of mosques.

“In 2009, when the minaret ban was added to the constitution, we said that this is not the end of discriminating laws against Muslims but just the beginning,” Rashidi remembers “as some representatives of the Egerkinger Komitee that is behind these two initiatives have already mentioned, the next step might go against the hijab.”

Jean-Luc Addor, Swiss National Councillor and Swiss People's Party (SVP) member argues that the ban defends the dignity of women, promotes equality and will help fight against radicalisation of Islam.

“In recent years we have witnessed a form of radicalisation of the ostentatious character of Islam in the public space. This trend has manifested in an increase in the number of women who go out wearing the hijab and in the most radical cases wearing a niqab. France, a country which belongs to the same civilisation as us, has practically lost control of the situation. We don’t want to get to that,” Addor told the Swiss media.

“Although the result is much tighter than the polls suggested around two months ago, it shows that iIslamophobic prejudices are in the middle of our society and not only a phenomenon of the far right. Now we already have the second Islamophobic article in our Constitution that is meant to guarantee the rights of everyone in this country instead of violating them," Rashidi says.

The Swiss government has recommended voters reject the proposal but Rashidi says “Islamophobia has a significant backing in society.”

Muslim groups have criticised the ban and expressed concerns over Switzerland following the footsteps of France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Bulgaria in banning women from wearing face veils in public spaces. “Today's decision opens up old wounds, further expands the principle of legal inequality and sends a clear signal of exclusion to the Muslim minority,” said the Islamic Central Council of Switzerland (ICCS) in a statement, adding that “after the ban on minarets in 2009, Islamophobic reflexes of the majority society have once again been successfully instrumentalised politically.”