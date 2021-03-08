Philippine police backed by military forces have killed nine people over the weekend in a series of raids against suspected communist fighters, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first.

Others, however, said those killed were unarmed activists.

Police said on Monday that all of those killed were associated with “communist terrorist groups” and had shot at officers while they were serving search warrants.

The suspects died while being brought to hospitals, police said.

Police served at least 24 search warrants, mostly for illegal firearms and explosives, in a number of locations in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal provinces over the weekend.

Police said another six suspects were arrested and nine escaped.

The killings immediately drew condemnations by left-wing and rights groups, who demanded an independent investigation into what some described as executions of legitimate activists being carried out under the guise of a crackdown on rebels who have been fighting a Marxist rebellion for the past five decades.

Collapsed peace talks

Cristina Palabay of the rights group Karapatan said many of those killed belonged to political and workers groups, adding that one slain couple who led a fishermen’s group, were gunned down by police as their 10-year-old son watched while hiding under a bed.

National police chief General Debold Sinas denied the suspects were victims of extra-judicial killings.

“Those were legitimate operations because they were covered by search warrants,” Sinas told reporters.

Renato Reyes of the left-wing alliance Bayan said the Supreme Court should look into what he said was an alarming pattern of authorities providing questionable or fabricated details about suspected criminals to judges, who then issue warrants.