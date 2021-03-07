An alliance of influential worker unions in Myanmar has called for an extended nationwide strike starting on Monday, with the intention of causing the "full, extended shutdown" of the country's economy in an attempt to stop a military coup.

In a statement, nine labour organisations called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work in an effort to reverse the seizure of power by the military, which overthrew the civilian government on February 1.

Andrew Tillett-Saks, Myanmar Country Program Director and Regional Senior Organizing Specialist for the Solidarity Center, a US-based worker rights organisation, told Reuters many unions would begin a general strike immediately.

"But even more importantly it opens the door and increases the likelihood that many more from the private sector will answer the call in the days and weeks that follow... This is a strategy that could actually plausibly really pressure the military," he said.

A spokesman for the military junta did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Protesters rally after overnight raids

Myanmar's anti-coup demonstrators continued their protests on Sunday as the junta regime intensified its crackdown, that saw overnight raids in parts of Yangon targeting officials from Aung San Suu Kyi's political party.

The country has been in chaos since the February 1 coup which ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi from power and triggered a mass uprising opposing the military junta regime.

Wednesday was the deadliest day so far, with the United Nations saying at least 38 people were gunned down as security forces fired into crowds, shooting some protesters in the head.

The UN rights office also said it has verified at least 54 deaths since the coup — though the actual number could be far higher— and more than 1,700 people have been detained.

READ MORE: Myanmar junta continues crackdown on protesters after UN envoy urges action

Raids on opposition figures

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party confirmed some officials were arrested in overnight raids.

"It's true that in some townships NLD officials were arrested. But we do not know exactly how many persons were taken or arrested," party official Soe Win told AFP.

NLD MP Sithu Maung posted on Facebook that security forces last night were searching the party's information officer U Maung Maung at his house but couldn't find him.

"U Maung Maung’s brother was beaten by police and soldiers and his body was held in an upside-down position while he was tortured because there was no one to arrest," the MP said.

State-run media on Sunday warned lawmakers involved in a group — called the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw which is claiming to be the legitimately elected government of Myanmar — that they are committing "high treason" and could be sentenced to death or 22 years jail.

The junta has declared group members persona non-grata and says those who communicate with them could face seven years jail.

READ MORE: UN urges Security Council to take immediate action on Myanmar

Crackdown intensifies

Yangon-based activist Maung Saungkha flagged there were coordinated protests across multiple cities and regional areas on Sunday as part of a two-day general strike.