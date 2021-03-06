Turkey is only aiming to protect its rights and territories and does not have any other ulterior motives, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Attending the Blue Homeland 2021 tactical exercise via video link on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkey is testing its "domestic and national" weapon systems.

"We are not eyeing any country's land, sea or sovereignty. We're only trying to protect our homeland and rights," Erdogan said, adding Ankara would do so "at all costs."

The Turkish president said attempts have been made to usurp the rights of Turkish nation and Turkish Cypriots in Eastern Mediterranean.

"Our Navy makes us proud with their experience, discipline, qualified personnel and the success they have achieved in the tasks they undertake," he said.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and top military officials joined naval drills on Saturday on the Oruc Reis off the Aegean Sea, the defence ministry said in a statement, without specifying the exact location.

READ MORE:Turkey’s ‘Blue Homeland’: striking a balance in the Eastern Mediterranean

'A superpower in the naval world'