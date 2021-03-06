TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Digital fascism one of the biggest threats faced by Turkey, Altun warns
Turkye's communications director says social media platforms freely allow propaganda of PKK and FETO ring leaders, but accuse the government of authoritarianism when requests are made to close the accounts linked to these terrorist organisations.
Digital fascism one of the biggest threats faced by Turkey, Altun warns
Turkey’s Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun speaks at the opening of the Digital World Workshop, organised by the Anadolu Publishers Association at the Dolmabahce Work Office with the support of the Directorate of Communications, in Istanbul, Turkey on March 6, 2021. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
March 6, 2021

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has warned that one of the biggest threats that the country faces is from digital fascism, in which a handful of companies clustered in a particular part of the world claim to hold the “monopoly of truth.”

In a speech at the Digital World Workshop on Saturday, Fahrettin Altun said the country is "experiencing a period in which smart phones become widespread, information is democratised, social media is no longer a medium and becomes an actor."

The ringleaders of the PKK group, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, and FETO continue to freely propagate on social media platforms, he added.

"When our country requests the closure of accounts linked to terrorist organisations, it is accused of authoritarianism," said Altun. "This tolerance shown to murderous organisations, that treacherously kill innocent people, is a shame of humanity."

READ MORE: Erdogan: Military coups are crimes against humanity

Altun highlighted that terrorist organisations are a threat not only to the country they target, but to the whole world, and that supporters of the PKK or FETO terrorist organisations and their leaders, should realise they are involved and complicit in major crimes.

RECOMMENDED

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

However, Altun pointed out that the outfit has also been responsible for the deaths of many in Syria.

Turkey’s Presidential Communications Director has warned that those who support  should realise that they are involved in a major crime.

Altun said the country will continue its battle against the FETO terrorist organisation, which he called an enemy of the nation, with determination until it is eradicated.

The FETO terror group killed 251 people in an attempted coup on July 15.

READ MORE: Turkey summons US envoy over conditional condemnation of PKK massacre

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade