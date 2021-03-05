'Bread on a hanger' is a concept rooted in Islam, which encourages people to buy loaves of bread and pay a little extra money so that the baker could afford to offer free bread to the poor.

In Turkey, the concept known as ‘askida ekmek', which means hanging bread, was supported from Ottoman times to ensure no one went to bed hungry.

On the Asian side of Istanbul, TRT World visited a neighbourhood baker named Hacioglu Bakery to get a sense of how the hanging bread tradition was holding up through the fast-changing times.

Inside the shop, a white paper hung by the wall on which the day's record for the number of donated pieces of bread received and given out was maintained.

The owner Faik Karayigit said they bake at least 800 loaves of bread per day, of which 10 percent goes to poor people.

Hikmet Gelez, an employee at the bakery, said they give away 60-70 pieces of bread to the needy.

“We know the needy people in our neighbourhood. We can also understand while looking at people’s faces. You shouldn’t hurt them while doing this. They can get as much bread as they want for free without telling us anything.”

The donation of ekmek (bread) has special importance in Turkey because in Islamic belief bread sustains life and the protection of life is sacred.