Erwin Tumiri, an aviation technician, has survived a bus accident that killed more than two dozen people in Bolivia on March 2.

This is the second near-death experience Tumiri has had within a span of five years. He was among the survivors of the tragic 2016 Chapecoense plane crash, which killed 71 people, including several members of the Brazillian football team.

On Tuesday, Tumiri left home for work and took the bus. Along the highway route that leads from Cochabamba to Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the overspeeding bus fell into a 150- metre deep gorge.

"I crawled out. My knee was injured. I sat down and said, 'Again, I cannot believe it," Tumiri told reporters.

“I feel very blessed by God, although it is very difficult to see that there are people who died".

The accident claimed the lives of 21 people and injured 30 others.

"I was a little sleepy and listening to music on my cellphone when people started screaming," he recalls the moments before the bus slid off the road.

"The only thing I could do was grab the seat in front of me and lean on the window so that I didn't move when the bus rolled over, because I knew that was going to happen."