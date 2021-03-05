With a new Cold War between the two countries brewing, the US relationship with China is certainly the most consequential one of the 21st century.

Former US president Donald Trump’s mercantilist bluster ushered in a radical decoupling of a delicate 40-year-long bargain between Washington and Beijing and a break with US grand strategy premised upon liberal internationalism.

With Trump out of office, would the Biden administration jettison a full-frontal assault and continue to pursue a strategic divergence?

As Biden dons the cape of “healer-in-chief” and attempts to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration, all indications thus far signals that he’s in no rush to depart from his predecessor’s policies when it comes to China.

Orders to rescind the Trump tariffs on $350 billion Chinese imports were absent from Biden’s ten-day policy blitz following his inauguration. Nor did Biden suggest any interest in overturning Trump’s actions to delist Chinese telecom companies on the NYSE, nor reverse a ban on Chinese apps and tech companies.

Biden’s first telephone conversation with his counterpart Xi Jinping on February 10 only reaffirmed that there will be no radical shift on the immediate horizon, as a White House statement noted that Biden reiterated the US’ commitment to “preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Biden’s pledge to be open to “result-oriented engagement” with China is unlikely to square for Beijing after the US conducted a two-carrier naval exercise in the South China Sea the day before his chat with Xi.

Nor does Biden’s cabinet picks and senior policy advisers inspire much confidence. Rather, they underscore the new president’s willingness to emulate Trump’s confrontational approach to China.

Biden’s China hawks

Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, appearing at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations committee, was swift to declare his support for outgoing counterpart Mike Pompeo’s formal accusation of the Chinese government engaging in “genocide” against Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

And Blinken didn’t stop there, reiterating Trump’s condemnation of China’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, upheld US military support for Taiwan, and bemoaned democracy being “trampled” in Hong Kong.