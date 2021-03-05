Pope Francis has called for an end to extremism and violence in his opening address on the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, long scarred by war and now gripped by coronavirus.

The 84-year-old is defying a second wave of the global pandemic and renewed security fears to make a "long-awaited" trip to comfort one of the world's oldest Christian communities, while also deepening his dialogue with Muslims.

"May there be an end to acts of violence and extremism, factions and intolerance!" urged Francis in the stirring address, his first after arriving in Iraq on Friday.

Francis landed in the afternoon at Baghdad's International Airport, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, as well as groups showcasing Iraq's diverse folklore music and dance.

He then met with President Barham Saleh, who had extended the official invitation to the pontiff in 2019, as well as other government and religious figures.

Pope Francis urged Iraqi officials to "combat the scourge of corruption, misuse of power and disregard for law," in a country consistently ranked one of the most graft-tainted by Transparency International.

Historic trip

The Pope, a prominent promoter of interfaith dialogue, also hailed other devastated Iraqi minorities.

"Here, among so many who have suffered, my thoughts turn to the Yazidis, innocent victims of senseless and brutal atrocities," he said.

Just like Iraq's Christian population, the esoteric Yazidi community was ravaged in 2014 by the Daesh group's sweep over much of northern Iraq.

The trip is the pontiff's first travel abroad since the coronavirus pandemic, which had left him feeling "caged" in Vatican City, and it has been hailed as a bold choice.

Iraq endured decades of war, is still hunting for Deash cells and is now facing a second spike of Covid-19 infections, with more than 5,000 new cases and dozens of deaths daily.

Authorities have imposed a full lockdown through the papal trip, which means Francis will not be greeted by massive crowds of believers like on other foreign trips.

The Pope has been vaccinated and was seen taking off his mask on Friday to speak with officials and religious figures in Baghdad, just days after Iraq launched its modest inoculation campaign.

"I'll try to follow directions and not shake hands with everyone, but I don't want to stay too far," Francis said ahead of his arrival.

He was also seen walking with a slight limp, likely a result of a painful bout of sciatica that he has suffered this year.

Inside the country, he will travel more than 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) by plane and helicopter, flying over areas where security forces are still battling Daesh terror group.

'Baba Al Vatican'

Francis will preside over a half-dozen services in ravaged churches, refurbished stadiums and remote desert locations, where attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing.

He will also reach out to Muslims when he meets Iraq's top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

For shorter trips, Francis will take an armoured car on freshly paved roads that will be lined with flowers and posters welcoming the leader known here as "Baba Al Vatican".

The pope's visit has deeply touched Iraq's Christians, whose numbers have collapsed over years of persecution and sectarian violence, from 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 400,000 today.

"We're hoping the pope will explain to the government that it needs to help its people," a Christian from Iraq's north, Saad Al Rassam, told AFP news agency.