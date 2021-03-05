China has increased its defence spending by 6.8 percent, a slight uptick from last year, amid high government debt and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impact.

A national budget report issued on Friday said China would spend $210 billion on national defence in the coming year.

That's up from the 6.6 percent increase last year to $180 billion, the lowest percentage increase in at least two decades.

The military budget has dipped during periods of slower economic growth, but has also been dropping steadily from the double-digit percentage increases over years as the increasingly powerful military matures and rapid expansion of what is already the world's second largest defence budget is no longer required.

China's top economic official also announced a healthy growth target for the nation on Friday and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

Second-largest defence budget

The double-digit percentage increases of years past have given China the second-largest defence budget in the world behind the US.

With three million troops, the world's largest standing military has added aircraft carriers, nuclear-powered submarines and stealth fighters to its arsenal.

The government says most of the spending increases go toward improving pay and other conditions for troops while observers say the budget omits much of China’s spending on weaponry, most of its developed domestically.

China's military is largely engineered to maintain its threat to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, although it has also grown more assertive in the South China Sea, the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and elsewhere.

Only country to grow in 2020

The ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth of "over 6 percent" as it rebounds from the coronavirus, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech on Friday at China's annual session of parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).

The party is shifting from fighting the virus that emerged in central China in late 2019 back to its longer-term goals of becoming a global competitor in profitable technologies and promoting self-sustaining growth based on domestic consumer spending instead of trade and investment.