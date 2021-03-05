Ankara has rejected "completely baseless" accusations by the Arab League that called for end to intervention that "Turkey forces on our Arab brotherland."

Some members of the league [must] end their "insistence on stereotypical accusations against our country with aims to cover up their destructive activities," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

Turkey said the Arab League decisions targeting Turkey were "unrequited" among the people of "friendly and brotherly" Arab countries.

The Turkish ministry was responding to comments made by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry on Wednesday who said the league wants to "end all foreign intervention in Libya... with the necessity of a ceasefire to be respected."

"We confirm through the second Arab ministers meeting this morning to follow up on the Turkish intervention," Shukry said.

"We reject completely the continuation of the Turkish intervention in the region that Turkey forces on our Arab brotherland."

Egyptian diplomat re-elected as league chief

On March 3, the foreign ministers of Arab League member countries convened in Egypt's capital Cairo, where the chairmanship of the meeting was transferred from Egypt to Qatar.

Arab foreign ministers reappointed a veteran Egyptian diplomat as the Secretary-General of the Cairo-based Arab League.