United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, has urged the UN Security Council to take action to stop the violence and restore democracy in the southeast Asian nation following a February 1 military coup.

"It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results," she told the 15-member council in a closed meeting, according to a copy of her remarks seen by Reuters.

"There is an urgency for collective action. How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?" she said.

The envoy also demanded an end to the military's "repression" of protesters, imploring the Security Council to act on the "desperate pleas" from the country.

"Your unity is needed more than ever on Myanmar," special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a session on the crisis. "The repression must stop."

She said of the people of Myanmar: "The hope they have placed in the United Nations and its membership is waning and I have heard directly the desperate pleas, from mothers, students and the elderly."

Months-long protest wave

New protests against the coup in Myanmar have erupted on Friday, with demonstrators taking to the streets of Mandalay in defiance of the country's military rulers.

Protesters representing a variety of groups marched along highways, holding placards and chanting slogans in the wake of the deadly coup in the Southeast Asian country.

Police opened fire in Mandalay, killing one person, witnesses and media said.

The young man was shot in the neck and died, media said.

Earlier in the day, a big crowd had marched peacefully through the city chanting: "The stone age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us."

The fresh protests come as Myanmar's junta lost a tug of war over leadership of its UN mission in New York and the United States unveiled new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilians protesting against last month's coup.

With tussles going on over diplomatic loyalties overseas, pro-democracy activists held more demonstrations to oppose the ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Our federation will be on road to fight the military regime together with the people," the All Burma Federation of Student Unions posted on social media late on Thursday.

YouTube removes five TV channels from platform

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc's YouTube removed five channels of Myanmar's military-run television networks hosted on its platform.

"We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters news agency.

The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanma Radio and Television), as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, YouTube said.

'Vicious crackdown'

Police broke up rallies with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across Myanmar on Thursday, as protesters returned to the streets after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed on Wednesday in the bloodiest day of protests up to now.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet demanded the security forces halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters." Bachelet said more than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

A spokesman for the ruling military council did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

