At least 11 Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country, Turkey's Defence Ministry has said.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attributed the crash to adverse weather conditions.

"Based on initial information and witnesses' statements, it is considered that the crash occurred due to suddenly changing adverse weather conditions," Akar said at the 8th Corps Command in Elazig province.

"From the first moment, all kinds of support were provided by the relevant public institutions and organisations in a short time, by mobilising all means, both in search and rescue efforts and in the evacuation of our martyrs and injured," Akar said late on Thursday.

He said the exact cause of the crash will be determined following a detailed investigation which will begin later in the day.

Television images from the crash site showed the ground blanketed in snow and visibility hampered by thick clouds in the mountainous region.

Governing AK Party lawmaker Tolga Agar, who sits of parliament's defence committee, tweeted that Lieutenant General Osman Erbas was among the dead.

Erbas is officially listed as the head of the Turkish army's 8th Corps.

The defence ministry did not immediately confirm the senior commander's death in a statement, which said contact with the helicopter was lost in the Bitlis province 30 minutes after it took off.

The defence ministry said injured were being transported to hospital.

Condolences poured

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished Allah's mercy upon "martyred" soldiers and sent his condolences to their families and the Turkish Armed Forces.

The president was also informed by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar following the crash.

Vice President Fuat Oktay took Twitter to express his condolences to martyred soldiers' families.

"The pain of our heroic soldiers who were martyred tore our hearts out. I wish mercy from Allah to our martyrs and quick recovery to our wounded," Oktay said.