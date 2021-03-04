Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT) has successfully expanded its role in order to collect valuable information on both local and foreign fronts.

In its 2020 Annual Report, MIT chief Hakan Fidan said that the measures taken by Turkey's premier intelligence agency have shown positive results in increasing its effectiveness in the field of foreign intelligence, while taking the fight against terrorism to an international dimension.

“Our organization has shouldered active duties per our country’s interests in conflict zones, increased foreign intelligence activities, carried the fight against terrorism to an international dimension, and uncovered intelligence activities that targeted our country and have made technical intelligence part of its works’ main component,” Fidan said in the article he wrote in the presentation text of the report.

Emphasising the success of the organisation's activities, both within the Turkish borders and outside, amidst the gruelling Covid-19 pandemic, the MIT head said that it has successfully fended off new kinds of threats within the country and abroad.

Commenting on Fidan's remarks, security expert and former senior Turkish military officer, Abdullah Agar, told TRT World that the failed coup attempt on July 15 2016 prompted the Turkish state institutions, including the MIT, to produce "different alternatives against various threats".

“While MIT previously only assumed the role of receiving and making sense of information, it has now greatly improved its channels of receiving information. It has a very important role in analysis, interpreting, and evaluation. it began to get involved in equations at the highest level in the geopolitical layer. And, MIT began to create effective solutions to events that occurred on the field as Turkish intelligence started to approach issues with both intelligence logic and combat doctrine,” Agar told TRT World.

According to Agar, MIT in previous years was passive in providing advanced information, but it has now become an active, interventionist and effective force.

“Turkish intelligence is in a big change process. We are now seeing a dynamic, not static, corporate functioning organisation that constantly develops itself through different paradigms. MIT has been doing effective tasks in extreme geographies, extremely dangerous processes and these are very important in Turkey's success,” Agar said, adding that it is just the beginning of MIT's success story.

“Turkish National Intelligence Agency will be in a much more strategic and different process in the future, this is just a start. And, they will take it much further, a very important infrastructure is being formed. This is a kind of march towards the peak of influence,” he added.