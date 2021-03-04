WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 20 migrants die after smugglers threw them into sea off Djibouti
Survivors, who are being treated, say smugglers threw dozens of passengers overboard soon after leaving Oulebi to lighten the load of a boat carrying some 200 refugees and asylum seekers.
At least 20 migrants die after smugglers threw them into sea off Djibouti
FILE PHOTO: Picture shows rescued migrants sitting on a pier next to a Libyan coast guard ship in the town of Khoms, a town 120 km (75 miles) east of the capital, October 1, 2019. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
March 4, 2021

The International Organisation for Migration has said at least 20 migrants are dead after smugglers threw 80 overboard during a voyage from Djibouti in East Africa to Yemen.

A statement says “smugglers started shouting there were too many on board” after the boat with 200 migrants, including children under 18, set off on Wednesday.

"Survivors believe at least 20 people have been killed. There are still some unaccounted for. Five bodies washed up onshore," said Yvonne Ndege, IOM regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa, told AFP.

This has happened before as thousands of migrants continue to try to make their way from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then on to rich Gulf countries.

READ MORE: For migrants, stopover in Yemen often means rape and torture – report

RECOMMENDED

Worrying trend

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting closed borders have slowed but not stopped the flow of migrants. The IOM said about 138,000 people made the journey in 2019 but just 37,500 in 2020.

It is not immediately clear what countries the migrants in this latest journey were from, but many make the voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia.

In October, at least eight migrants drowned after smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti.

In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were “deliberately drowned” when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast. And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.

READ MORE:Dozens of migrants die in 2020's deadliest shipwreck in Mediterranean

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents