France’s right-wing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin in a statement expressed his displeasure at not being able to close down more mosques in the country.

Darmanin made the comments in response to a parliamentary question about mosques that the government sees as promoting “separatism.”

"The laws of the Republic do not allow us to close these places of worship," he said.

That hasn’t stopped the government of French President Emmanuel Macron from closing down 17 mosques for violating vague “security laws” or not having the right “safety standards.” An additional 89 mosques are also under surveillance.

There is increasing concern amongst French civil society, international human rights organisations and local Muslims who fear that Macron’s government is disproportionately targeting Muslims in a bid to curry favour with far-right voters with presidential elections just over one year away.

Darmanin’s comments also come at a time when the French parliament is in the final stages of approving a controversial Separatism Bill, which some have seen as a tool created to specifically target the country’s Muslim community.

In discussing the bill, lawmakers have been clear towards who they think the law should be applied to.

One lawmaker said the Separatism Bill risked “annoying all religions without distinction” including those "which do not pose any problem to the Republic.”