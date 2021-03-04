A car bomb killed or injured a number of fighters travelling in a convoy of vehicles belonging to Yemen's main southern separatist forces in the city of Aden, the militia said.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces tweeted on Thursday that the casualties were part of a convoy including Brigadier-General Mohsen al Wali, but gave no figures.

In a separate post, they said Wali and another general had survived "an assassination operation using a rigged car".

Video footage shared by STC activists on Facebook showed a white four-wheel-drive vehicle with extensive damage.

Humanitarian crisis