Brazil's Senate has passed a constitutional amendment letting the government extend emergency pandemic aid to poor Brazilians, while keeping costs within its spending cap.

The government said it plans a monthly stipend of $45 (250 reais) for four months once the bill clears the lower house.

More generous cash transfers to millions of poor families from April through December last year totalled some $57.3 billion (322 billion reais) and boosted President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity as he eyed re-election in 2022.

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew

Brazil's second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new Covid-related restrictions on Friday, including a night curfew, in a bid to slow a deadly second wave that is ravaging the South American country.