Australian prime minister has thrown his support behind a senior minister accused of rape, and rejected mounting calls for an independent investigation into the allegations.

Attorney-General Christian Porter – the government's top legal officer and a former state prosecutor – on Wednesday tearfully denied raping a 16-year-old fellow student in 1988.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged this "must be a harrowing time" for the family and friends of the alleged victim who died last year, but indicated Porter would continue in his role after medical leave.

"I'm pleased that he's taking some time, to get support to deal with what has obviously been a very traumatic series of events," Morrison said.

"I'm looking forward to him returning to his duties once that period of leave is completed."

Alleged victim doesn't report matter

Porter was forced to come forward after senior lawmakers received a dossier setting out the claims of the alleged victim, who died last June without making a formal complaint to police.

Police said on Thursday that after multiple contacts with the woman beginning last February, she told them the day before her death she "no longer felt able to proceed with reporting the matter, citing medical and personal reasons".

Her death – reported to be suicide – is the subject of an ongoing coroner's investigation.

PM rejects calls for independent inquiry

Morrison rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the matter, saying it would go beyond "the rule of law" as police had closed the case after finding "insufficient admissible evidence" to proceed.