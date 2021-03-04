Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary organisations has told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

An umbrella body representing the outlawed groups said in a letter that the unionist opposition to the Northern Irish Protocol –– part of the Brexit divorce deal –– should remain "peaceful and democratic".

In the letter they said they would continue to respect the Belfast Agreement until the protocol was amended to ensure "unfettered access for goods, services, and citizens throughout the United Kingdom."

"If you or the EU is not prepared to honour the entirety of the agreement then you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement," they warned in the letter, written by David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council.

Good Friday Agreement

Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal, known as the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, largely ended three decades of violence between nationalists fighting for Northern Ireland to become part of the Republic of Ireland, and loyalists who want it to stay in the United Kingdom.

The paramilitaries including the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando said they were concerned about the disruption to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland due to the Brexit deal.

"We are concerned about the disruption to trade and commerce between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that is occurring," said the letter.

But, they said, their core disagreement was more fundamental: that Britain, Ireland and the European Union had in the Northern Irish Protocol breached their commitments to the 1998 peace deal and the two communities.