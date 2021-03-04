Israel is unusually heading for its fourth election in two years after successive elections have failed to lead to the formation of a stable government.

The instability has increased both partisanship and mudslinging across the Israeli political spectrum ahead of the country going to the polls on March 23.

A recent political advertisement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners has suggested that Reform Jews are no more than tiny dogs, a metaphor which appears to imply that they are not ‘real’ Jews and are incapable of protecting Israel in the tough Middle East. The political ad showed dogs wearing Jewish religious items like the kippah, tallit and tefillin accompanied by sidelocks and glasses. Reform Jews defend a more liberal version of Judaism, regarding the Jewish Law as non-binding.

Most Orthodox Jewish groups are fierce defenders of Israeli’s hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest serving premier of Israel, who faces several corruption charges.

The latest spat between Orthodox Jewish groups and Reform Judaism has been rooted in the eternal debate over how a person can be recognised as a Jew and which kind of measures should be considered to identify a person as a Jew. Proof of Jewish descendancy has long been one of the most decisive measures to gain Israeli citizenship.

Identity wars

Unlike other religions, in Judaism, heritage is a crucial determinant of being a Jew. In Judaism, if you have a Jewish mother, you are qualified to be a Jew.

But the Israeli Supreme Court recently took a controversial decision where it ruled that a person converted from other faiths and denominations without any Jewish descendancy can be considered a Jew. As a result, they can claim Israeli citizenship according to the court.

The decision has angered the Orthodox Jewish community.

“When the question of ‘Who is a Jew' is put in the hands of the High Court, this is the result,” said United Torah Judaism, in an angry video posted on one of the party’s social media channels.