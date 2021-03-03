Ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, have attacked Anadolu Agency news crew in West Jerusalem.

A car carrying the crew, including Anadolu Agency’s Middle East News Editor Turgut Alp Boyraz, photojournalist Mustafa Haruf and cameraman Fayiz Abu Rumeyle, came under attack as they were conducting a street interview in Mea Shearim neighbourhood, where a large Haredi population resides.

The attackers shattered the car windows, snout and license plate and threw feces and stones into the vehicle.

Police forces were dispatched to the neighbourhood following the attack.

A group of Haredis at the scene attempted to attack the news crew with stones and sticks.