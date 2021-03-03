Facebook has lifted its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 US presidential election.

Political candidates, groups and others can now place ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook announced its decision in a blog post which can be viewed here.

Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

Facebook halted US political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day.

The social media giant has had a months-long freeze on political, electoral and social ads, which it introduced as part of an effort to crack down on misinformation and abuses around the Nov. 3 elections. It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.

Facebook had temporarily lifted its ad pause in Georgia for the state's January runoff elections but put it back in place.