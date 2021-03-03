David Miller, a lecturer at the University of Bristol, has been accused of antisemitism after suggesting that Israel wants to "impose its will all over the world," and it's "fundamental to Zionism to encourage Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism."

Following Miller's comments, members of the university student club, the 'Jewish Society' started a campaign to get the academic fired, accusing him of antisemitism.

The professor of political sociology went on to accuse the students of being "used as political pawns by a violent, racist foreign regime engaged in ethnic cleansing."

Miller then pointed out the student's open and unequivocal support of Zionism, a political ideology premised on the idea of establishing a homeland for Jews in what was the British mandate of Palestine.

Some have also suggested that Zionism has racist undertones by emphasising heavily on the supremacy of Jews over the land where Palestinians also live.

Many Jewish people do not support Zionism and reject the political ideology. And there are many non-Jewish people, in particular evangelical Christians in America, that subscribe to Zionism.

Now almost 200 leading academics from the United Kingdom and the United States have signed a petition defending the British university lecturer against his critics' attempt to have him fired.

The signatories to the letter published on Friday supporting Miller include the renowned linguist Noam Chomsky and gender theorist Judith Butler, both Jewish Americans.

In the letter, the academics call the campaign against Miller an "attack on academic freedom."

"We condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism. We are disturbed at attempts to equate Professor Miller's criticisms of the State of Israel and its ideology with antisemitism," the letter went on to say.